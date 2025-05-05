Countdown to JFrog (FROG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (FROG) to post quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $117.18 million, up 16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific JFrog metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- License- self-managed' should come in at $5.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription- self-managed and SaaS' should arrive at $111.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Customers >$100k in ARR' will reach 1,037. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 911 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for JFrog here>>>



JFrog shares have witnessed a change of +19.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FROG is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

