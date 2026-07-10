Countdown to JB Hunt (JBHT) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, JB Hunt (JBHT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share, reflecting an increase of 30.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.17 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain JB Hunt metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Truckload' at $204.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Dedicated' will likely reach $888.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Final Mile Services' of $200.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions' to come in at $302.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Intermodal - Trailing equipment (end of period)' will reach 125,565 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 125,265 .

Analysts predict that the 'Integrated Capacity Solutions - Revenue per load' will reach $2159.76 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1967.00 .

The consensus estimate for 'Intermodal - Revenue per load' stands at $2774.52 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2738.00 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Final Mile Services - Average trucks during the period' should arrive at 1,264 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,317 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Truckload - Total tractors' reaching 2,003 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,041 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Integrated Capacity Solutions - Loads' will reach 142,244 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 132,315 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Dedicated - Average trucks during the period' to reach 12,689 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12,689 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Intermodal - Loads' should come in at 537,462 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 525,161 .

Shares of JB Hunt have experienced a change of -2.3% in the past month compared to the +2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), JBHT is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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