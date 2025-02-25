Countdown to Jamf Holding (JAMF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jamf Holding (JAMF) will report quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $162.43 million, exhibiting an increase of 7.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Jamf Holding metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription revenue- SaaS subscription and support and maintenance' will reach $153.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription revenue- On-premise subscription' to reach $5.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Non-subscription revenue- Professional services' at $3.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of -18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription revenue' should arrive at $159.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' will likely reach $653.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $588.60 million.



Over the past month, shares of Jamf Holding have returned -2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. Currently, JAMF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)

