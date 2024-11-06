Countdown to Jamf Holding (JAMF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Jamf Holding (JAMF) to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 112.5%. Revenues are expected to be $157.69 million, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 33.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Jamf Holding metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Subscription revenue- SaaS subscription and support and maintenance' at $150.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription revenue- On-premise subscription' should arrive at $4.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription revenue' will reach $154.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Non-subscription revenue- Professional services' of $2.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -25.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' should come in at $634.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $566.30 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Jamf Holding have demonstrated returns of +2.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JAMF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)

