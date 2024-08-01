Countdown to Jacobs Solutions (J) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Jacobs Solutions (J) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.38 billion, increasing 4.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Jacobs Solutions metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- PA Consulting' at $303.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Critical Mission Solutions' reaching $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Operating Profit- Critical Mission Solutions' stands at $103.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $99.14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Operating Profit- Divergent Solutions' will reach $21.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.79 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Operating Profit- PA Consulting' should arrive at $62.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $60.86 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Operating Profit- People & Places Solutions' should come in at $268.86 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $242.67 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Jacobs Solutions here>>>



Shares of Jacobs Solutions have demonstrated returns of +5.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), J is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.