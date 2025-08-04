Countdown to Jackson Financial (JXN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Jackson Financial (JXN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.61 per share, reflecting a decline of 13.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.76 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 37.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Jackson Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net investment income' should arrive at $510.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of -31.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other income' should come in at $12.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +25% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Premium' will reach $39.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Fee income' to come in at $1.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -40.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted earnings before tax- Retail Annuities' to reach $410.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $465.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted earnings before tax- Closed Life and Annuity Blocks' at $24.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $35.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted earnings before tax- Institutional Products' of $19.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $29.00 million.

Jackson Financial shares have witnessed a change of -5.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), JXN is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.