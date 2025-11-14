Countdown to Jack In The Box (JACK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Jack In The Box (JACK) to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 60.3%. Revenues are expected to be $321.46 million, down 8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Jack In The Box metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Franchise (Franchise rental + Franchise royalties and other + Franchise contributions)' reaching $185.39 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' to come in at $52.60 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Company restaurant sales' will reach $136.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Franchise rental revenues' of $81.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total' stands at 586 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 594 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total system - Total (Jack in the Box + Del Taco)' will likely reach 2,721 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,785 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total' at 2,136 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,191 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company' will reach 144 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 150 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total system - Franchise (Jack in the Box + Del Taco)' will reach 2,443 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,502 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised' should arrive at 1,990 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,041 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total system - Company (Jack in the Box + Del Taco)' should come in at 276 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 283 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company' to reach 132 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 133 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Jack In The Box have demonstrated returns of -13.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), JACK is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

