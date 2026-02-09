Countdown to Iron Mountain (IRM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iron Mountain (IRM) will report quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 178%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.81 billion, exhibiting an increase of 14.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Iron Mountain metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Storage Rental Revenue' should come in at $1.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Service Revenue' stands at $745.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Global Data Center Business- Total Revenues' to reach $230.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +35.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Corporate and Other- Total Revenues' will reach $216.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +41.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Global RIM Business- Total Revenue' will reach $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

Analysts expect 'Global Data Center Business- Storage Rental' to come in at $223.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +33.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Global RIM Business- Service' reaching $554.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Corporate and Other- Service' at $195.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +45.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Global RIM Business- Storage Rental' should arrive at $814.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Corporate and Other- Storage Rental' will reach $19.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Global Data Center Business- Adjusted EBITDA' will likely reach $112.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $88.13 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Global RIM Business- Adjusted EBITDA' of $621.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $579.11 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Iron Mountain have experienced a change of +7.4% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IRM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

