Countdown to IQVIA (IQV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from IQVIA Holdings (IQV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.76 per share, indicating an increase of 4.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.96 billion, representing an increase of 3.8% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some IQVIA metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Technology & Analytics Solutions' will reach $1.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Research & Development Solution' should come in at $2.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions' to come in at $172.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Backlog' will reach $31.83 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30.60 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Profit- Technology & Analytics Solution' reaching $388.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $361.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Profit- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions' will reach -$0.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Profit- Research & Development Solutions' of $496.72 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $493.00 million.

Over the past month, IQVIA shares have recorded returns of +2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IQV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

