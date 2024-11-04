Countdown to Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $1.17 per share, reflecting a decline of 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $128.62 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 10.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ionis Pharmaceuticals metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Commercial Revenue- Licensing and royalty revenue' stands at $5.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -38.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Research and development revenue under collaborative agreements' of $49.79 million. The estimate points to a change of -17% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Commercial Revenue- Spinraza royalties' to come in at $61.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Commercial Revenue- Tegsedi and Waylivra revenue, net' should arrive at $7.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total commercial revenue' reaching $79.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- R&D Revenue- Collaborative agreement revenue' should come in at $33.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- R&D Revenue- Amortization from upfront payments' will reach $35.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +96.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- R&D Revenue- WAINUA joint development revenue' will reach $15.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ionis Pharmaceuticals here>>>



Over the past month, Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares have recorded returns of +2.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IONS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

