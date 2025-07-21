Countdown to Invesco (IVZ) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Invesco (IVZ) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.11 billion, increasing 1.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 12.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Invesco metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- Other revenues' to come in at $53.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenues- Service and distribution fees' will reach $375.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Performance fees' should arrive at $8.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average AUM - Total' reaching $1855.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1669.30 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets Under Management - Total' will reach $1892.28 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1715.80 billion.

Shares of Invesco have experienced a change of +34.5% in the past month compared to the +5.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), IVZ is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

