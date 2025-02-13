Countdown to International Flavors (IFF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect International Flavors (IFF) to post quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.67 billion, down 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some International Flavors metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Nourish' should come in at $1.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Scent' should arrive at $555.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Pharma Solutions' will reach $206.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Health & Biosciences' to reach $532.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Nourish' stands at $167.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $165 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Pharma Solutions' to come in at $31.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent' reaching $103.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $108 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences' of $150.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $162 million.



Over the past month, International Flavors shares have recorded returns of +0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IFF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

