Countdown to Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, indicating a decline of 0.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $179.81 million, representing an increase of 5.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Independent Bank Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 59.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 58.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest margin (FTE)' will reach 3.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' should arrive at $17.77 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.22 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Interest Income' stands at $32.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $32.33 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $146.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $137.93 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Interchange and ATM fees' will reach $4.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.75 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Deposit account fees' at $6.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.33 million.

Analysts forecast 'Other noninterest income' to reach $6.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.47 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Investment management' will reach $11.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.99 million.

Independent Bank Corp. shares have witnessed a change of +4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INDB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

