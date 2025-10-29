Countdown to Idexx (IDXX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) to post quarterly earnings of $3.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.07 billion, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Idexx metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group (CAG)' will reach $981.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other' will likely reach $4.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Livestock and poultry diagnostics (LPD)' should arrive at $30.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Water' to come in at $54.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group- United States' at $654.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group- International' of $324.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- LPD- International' stands at $24.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Water- International' reaching $26.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit - CAG' will reach 61.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 61.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Profit - Other' should come in at 26.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 49.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit - LPD' will reach 50.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 50.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit - Water' to reach 69.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 69.3% in the same quarter last year.

