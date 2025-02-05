Countdown to Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls (HII) will report quarterly earnings of $3.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 52.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.03 billion, exhibiting a decline of 4.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Huntington Ingalls metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales and Service Revenues- Mission Technologies' will likely reach $673.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales and Service Revenues- Newport News' to reach $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales and Service Revenues- Ingalls' stands at $770.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Operating Income (loss)- Ingalls' will reach $66.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $169 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Operating Income (loss)- Mission Technologies' will reach $15.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $51 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Operating Income (loss)- Newport News' will reach $66.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $110 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Huntington Ingalls here>>>



Over the past month, Huntington Ingalls shares have recorded returns of +3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HII will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.