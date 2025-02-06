Countdown to Humana (HUM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Humana (HUM) will announce quarterly loss of $2.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1954.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $28.82 billion, increasing 12% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Humana metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Premiums' to come in at $27.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Investment income (loss)' should come in at $317.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Services' stands at $1.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- CenterWell' to reach $4.89 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated' will reach 91.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 90.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Medical Membership - Group Medicare Advantage' will reach 544.72 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 509.6 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical Membership - Medicare stand-alone PDP' reaching 2.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.85 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Medical Membership - Individual Medicare Advantage' will reach 5.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.41 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Medical Membership - Total Medicare' at 8.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.77 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Medical Membership - Medicare Supplement' of 353.43 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 307.2 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - Military services' should arrive at 5.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Specialty membership - Total' will likely reach 4.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.87 million.



Shares of Humana have experienced a change of +8.4% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

