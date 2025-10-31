Countdown to Humana (HUM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Humana (HUM) to post quarterly earnings of $2.91 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 30.1%. Revenues are expected to be $31.98 billion, up 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Humana metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Investment income (loss)' will reach $271.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Premiums' should come in at $30.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Services' should arrive at $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +25.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Insurance segment- Services revenue- Military services and other' at $222.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated' of 90.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 89.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical Membership - Medicare stand-alone PDP' stands at 2.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.32 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Medical Membership - State-based contracts and other' will reach 1.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.45 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Medical Membership - Group Medicare Advantage' to come in at 558.84 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 546.70 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical Membership - Medicare Supplement' reaching 446.88 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 357.30 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Medical Membership - Individual Medicare Advantage' to reach 5.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.66 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Medical Membership - Total Medicare' will reach 8.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.52 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Medical Membership - Military services' will likely reach 4.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Humana shares have witnessed a change of +11.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HUM is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.