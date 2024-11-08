Countdown to Hudson Pacific (HPP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 44.4%. Revenues are expected to be $208.94 million, down 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 20% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hudson Pacific metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Office - Rental' stands at $170.54 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Studio - Rental' reaching $12.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Studio - Service revenues and other' will likely reach $21.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +49.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Studio - Total' should come in at $34.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Office - Total' will reach $175.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Office - Service revenues and other' to reach $3.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Office Segment Profit' will reach $96.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $123.07 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Depreciation and amortization' of $81.88 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $98.58 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hudson Pacific here>>>



Over the past month, Hudson Pacific shares have recorded returns of +5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HPP will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.