Countdown to HubSpot (HUBS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that HubSpot (HUBS) will report quarterly earnings of $2.99 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 28.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $829.94 million, exhibiting an increase of 18% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain HubSpot metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription' should arrive at $811.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Professional services and other' will reach $17.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Customers' at 287,993 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 247,939 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Subscription Revenue per Customer' should come in at $11423.98 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11312.00 .

Analysts expect 'Gross margin (Non-GAAP)- Subscription' to come in at $708.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $606.50 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of HubSpot have experienced a change of -37.4% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), HUBS is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)

