Countdown to HubSpot (HUBS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that HubSpot (HUBS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 18.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $646.81 million, exhibiting an increase of 16% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific HubSpot metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscription' reaching $633.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Professional services and other' to reach $13.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Customers' will reach 237,414. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 194,098 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Subscription Revenue per Customer' will reach $10,879.59. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11,520 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross margin (Non-GAAP)- Subscription' of $554.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $475.62 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for HubSpot here>>>



Over the past month, shares of HubSpot have returned +7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Currently, HUBS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.