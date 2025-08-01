Countdown to HubSpot (HUBS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, HubSpot (HUBS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $739.26 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 16%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific HubSpot metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Subscription' will reach $722.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Professional services and other' at $15.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Customers' stands at 266,775 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 228,054 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Subscription Revenue per Customer' should come in at $11041.30 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11215.00 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross margin (Non-GAAP)- Subscription' reaching $632.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $549.47 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of HubSpot have experienced a change of -7.4% in the past month compared to the +2.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HUBS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

