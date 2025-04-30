Countdown to Hubbell (HUBB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hubbell (HUBB) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.73 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.38 billion, declining 1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hubbell metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Electrical Solutions' to come in at $500.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Utility Solutions' to reach $889.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted operating income- Utility Solutions' will reach $196.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $195.20 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted operating income- Electrical Solutions' will reach $86.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Hubbell have demonstrated returns of +8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HUBB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.