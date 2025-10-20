Countdown to Honeywell International (HON) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (HON) will report quarterly earnings of $2.56 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 0.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $10.09 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Honeywell International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Energy and Sustainability Solutions' will reach $1.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Aerospace Technologies' will reach $4.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Industrial Automation' at $2.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Building Automation' of $1.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Corporate and All Other' should arrive at $5.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -26.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Industrial Automation- Warehouse and Workflow Solutions' stands at $243.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Energy and Sustainability Solutions sales- UOP' reaching $729.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Energy and Sustainability Solutions sales- Advanced Materials' to reach $933.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Aerospace Technologies- Defense and Space' will likely reach $1.75 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Aerospace Technologies- Commercial Aviation Original Equipment' should come in at $589.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Industrial Automation- Process Solutions' to come in at $1.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Industrial Automation- Productivity Solutions and Services' will reach $267.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Honeywell International shares have recorded returns of -3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HON will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

