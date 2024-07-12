Countdown to Home BancShares (HOMB) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Home BancShares (HOMB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, reflecting a decline of 5.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $244.83 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.8%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Home BancShares metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 4.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 45.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 44%.

Analysts forecast 'Total non-performing loans' to reach $69.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $60.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $20.09 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.58 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total non-performing assets' to come in at $99.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $61.29 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $202.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $207.64 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $39.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $49.51 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' stands at $206.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $209.14 million.



Shares of Home BancShares have demonstrated returns of +8.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HOMB is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

