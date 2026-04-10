Countdown to Home BancShares (HOMB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Home BancShares (HOMB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. Revenues are expected to be $272.13 million, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Home BancShares metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 41.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 42.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $20.31 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.83 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' at 4.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total non-performing loans' of $80.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $89.65 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $119.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $129.39 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $227.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $214.66 million.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Interest Income' to come in at $44.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $45.43 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $229.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $217.19 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Home BancShares have experienced a change of +8.5% in the past month compared to the +0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HOMB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.