Countdown to Home Bancorp (HBCP) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancorp (HBCP) will report quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $37.2 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Home Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Total nonperforming loans' to come in at $29.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.60 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total nonperforming assets' stands at $31.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.61 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 4.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Average Interest-Earning Assets' will reach $3.24 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.23 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 61.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 63.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Noninterest Income' reaching $3.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.63 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $33.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $31.59 million.

Home Bancorp shares have witnessed a change of +1.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HBCP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

