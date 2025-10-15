Countdown to Home Bancorp (HBCP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Home Bancorp (HBCP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, reflecting an increase of 16.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $37.2 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Home Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming loans' should come in at $23.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.09 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total nonperforming assets' stands at $25.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.36 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 4.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Average Interest-Earning Assets' should arrive at $3.27 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.20 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 61.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 65.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $3.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.69 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $33.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30.38 million.

Home Bancorp shares have remained unchanged in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HBCP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

