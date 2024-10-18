Countdown to Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share, indicating an increase of 10.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.87 billion, representing an increase of 7.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hilton Worldwide metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Owned and leased hotels' of $340.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other revenues' reaching $53.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Incentive management fees' to reach $65.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees' will reach $699.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Base and other management fees' at $90.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenues from managed and franchised properties' should arrive at $1.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue per available room - System-Wide' should come in at $123.34. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $121.37.

The consensus among analysts is that 'RevPAR Growth - System-wide' will reach 2.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.8% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Property Summary - Total Systemwide Rooms' stands at 1,240,611. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,159,785 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Property Summary - Total Managed Rooms' will likely reach 257,047. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 245,464 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Property Summary - Total Owned / Leased Rooms' to come in at 17,576. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17,490 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Property Summary - Total Franchised Rooms' will reach 956,612. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 896,831.



Shares of Hilton Worldwide have demonstrated returns of +5.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HLT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

