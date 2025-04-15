Countdown to Hexcel (HXL) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Hexcel (HXL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, reflecting a decline of 2.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $475.86 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hexcel metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Composite Materials' should arrive at $258.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Space & Defense- Composite Materials' should come in at $95.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Industrial- Composite Materials' stands at $27.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Engineered Products' reaching $47.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Space & Defense- Engineered Products' will likely reach $47.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Engineered products' will reach $96.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Total' to reach $298.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Industrial- Total' of $28.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Space & Defense- Total' will reach $142.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Composite Materials' to come in at $381.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Composite Materials' will reach $38.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $63.70 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income- Engineered Products' at $8.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.90 million.



Shares of Hexcel have experienced a change of -7.9% in the past month compared to the -3.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HXL is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

