Countdown to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, indicating an increase of 42.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $9.82 billion, representing an increase of 28.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hewlett Packard Enterprise metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Products' will reach $6.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +30.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Services' will reach $3.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Financing income' should arrive at $216.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Americas' of $4.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +36.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Asia Pacific and Japan' reaching $2.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +26.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will likely reach $3.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have experienced a change of +36.2% in the past month compared to the +5.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HPE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.