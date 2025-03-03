Countdown to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $7.81 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hewlett Packard Enterprise metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Financial Services' will reach $884.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Corporate Investments and other' should come in at $244.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Intelligent Edge' stands at $1.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Americas' will reach $3.38 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Asia Pacific and Japan' of $1.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' to come in at $2.72 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Earnings from Operations- Financial Services' to reach $80.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $74 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Earnings from Operations- Intelligent Edge' will likely reach $250.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $353 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hewlett Packard Enterprise here>>>



Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have demonstrated returns of -6.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HPE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.