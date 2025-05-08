Countdown to Hertz Global (HTZ) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $1.08 per share, reflecting an increase of 15.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.02 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 4.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hertz Global metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- International RAC' of $349.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Americas RAC' will reach $1.67 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Americas RAC - Transaction days' will reach 29,796.00 Days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30,560 Days.

Analysts forecast 'Americas RAC - Total RPD' to reach $56.69. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $56.92 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Americas RAC - Average vehicles' will likely reach 425,709. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 450,585.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'International RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month' reaching $283.55. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $326.

Analysts predict that the 'International RAC - Total RPD' will reach $55.53. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $55.52 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'International RAC- Average vehicles' to come in at 91,979. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 96,907 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Americas RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month' should come in at $427.84. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $649 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'International RAC - Transaction days' stands at 6,356.94 Days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,294 Days in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Hertz Global have experienced a change of +46.1% in the past month compared to the +11.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HTZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

