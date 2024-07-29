Countdown to Hershey (HSY) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hershey (HSY) will report quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 28.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.3 billion, exhibiting a decline of 7.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hershey metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- North America Confectionery' will likely reach $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.1%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- North America Salty Snacks' to come in at $276.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- North America' should arrive at $2.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- International' reaching $224.57 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Confectionery' will reach $538.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $657.18 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Unallocated corporate expense' will reach -$199.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $171.18 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Salty Snacks' of $41.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $43.75 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment income (loss)- International' stands at $38.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $41.10 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment income (loss)- North America' should come in at $580.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $700.93 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hershey here>>>



Shares of Hershey have experienced a change of +5.3% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HSY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

