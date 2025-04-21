Countdown to Healthpeak (DOC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Healthpeak (DOC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. Revenues are expected to be $694.72 million, up 14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Healthpeak metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Rental and related revenues' will reach $527.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Interest income and other' will reach $16.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +195.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $274.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $219.22 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Healthpeak have returned -6.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Currently, DOC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

