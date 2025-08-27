Countdown to HealthEquity (HQY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect HealthEquity (HQY) to post quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7%. Revenues are expected to be $318.81 million, up 6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific HealthEquity metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Service' should arrive at $116.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Custodial' stands at $155.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Interchange' reaching $46.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total HSA Assets' will likely reach $32.48 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $29.47 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total HSA investments' of $14.78 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.10 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'CDBs Accounts' should come in at 6.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Accounts' will reach 16.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.28 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total HSA cash' will reach $17.70 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.37 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'HSAs Accounts' at 10.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.38 million.

Over the past month, shares of HealthEquity have returned -6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Currently, HQY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

