Countdown to Hasbro (HAS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hasbro (HAS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.35 billion, up 5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hasbro metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'External Net Revenues- Entertainment' of $16.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'External Net Revenues- Consumer Products' at $815.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'External Net Revenues- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming' will reach $512.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Tabletop Gaming' will reach $387.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +30.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Digital and Licensed Gaming' should arrive at $126.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating profit (loss)- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming' will reach $204.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $181.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Hasbro have experienced a change of +0.9% in the past month compared to the +1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HAS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

