Countdown to Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hamilton Lane (HLNE) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 18.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $161.89 million, declining 8.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Hamilton Lane metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Incentive fees' should arrive at $32.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -39.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Customized separate accounts' should come in at $35.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Management and advisory fees' will reach $129.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Specialized funds' reaching $78.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fee Earning AUM - Customized Separate Accounts (CSA)' will reach $40.75 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $37.57 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fee Earning AUM - Total' at $73.20 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $65.75 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Fee Earning AUM - Specialized Funds (SF)' to reach $32.45 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $28.18 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Total AUM & AUA' stands at $981.89 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $920.58 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Assets Under Management (AUM)' to come in at $138.42 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $124.41 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets Under Advisement (AUA)' will reach $843.47 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $796.17 billion in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hamilton Lane here>>>



Hamilton Lane shares have witnessed a change of +10.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HLNE is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.