Countdown to Guidewire Software (GWRE) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guidewire Software (GWRE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $285.69 million, exhibiting an increase of 18.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Guidewire Software metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Services' at $47.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- License' of $64.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription and support' should arrive at $173.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +31.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Subscription Revenue' to reach $155.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +37.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Term License Revenue' reaching $64.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Support Revenue' will reach $17.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Annual recurring revenue' stands at $912.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $800 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross profit- Subscription and support' will reach $117.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $81.71 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit- License' will reach $61.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $69.60 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Guidewire Software here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Guidewire Software have returned -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. Currently, GWRE carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.