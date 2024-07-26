Countdown to Groupon (GRPN) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Groupon (GRPN) will report quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 90%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $121.7 million, exhibiting a decline of 5.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Groupon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total segment revenue- North America' will likely reach $91.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Travel- North America' of $4.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -22.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Goods- North America' will reach $3.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -28.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Local- North America' to reach $83.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Groupon here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Groupon have returned +16.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. Currently, GRPN carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.