Countdown to Goldman (GS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Goldman Sachs (GS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $6.85 per share, indicating an increase of 25.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $11.76 billion, representing a decrease of 0.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Goldman metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities' to come in at $2.92 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Management and other fees' to reach $2.63 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending' will reach $694.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Transaction banking and other' of $79.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio' will reach 15.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total' at $2,984.25 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2,680 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Leverage ratio' reaching 6.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Advance Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio' should come in at 15.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Liquidity products' will likely reach $753.59 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $775 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Fixed income' stands at $1,191.10 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,031 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Equity' should arrive at $730.10 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $607 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 69.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 76.6%.



Goldman shares have witnessed a change of +7.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

