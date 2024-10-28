Countdown to GoDaddy (GDDY) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that GoDaddy (GDDY) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 40.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.14 billion, increasing 6.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some GoDaddy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Applications & commerce' to come in at $416.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Core platform' stands at $726.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total bookings' should arrive at $1.22 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total customers at period end' will reach 21.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment EBITDA- Applications & Commerce' should come in at $178.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $154.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment EBITDA- Core Platform' will reach $218.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $208.60 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for GoDaddy here>>>



Over the past month, GoDaddy shares have recorded returns of +2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GDDY will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.