Countdown to GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GoDaddy (GDDY) to post quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 69.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.11 billion, up 6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some GoDaddy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Applications & commerce' of $398.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Core platform' will reach $714.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total bookings' at $1.22 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.14 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total customers at period end' will reach 21.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20.99 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment EBITDA- Core Platform' reaching $205.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $191 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Segment EBITDA- Applications & Commerce' to come in at $168.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $142.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for GoDaddy here>>>



Over the past month, GoDaddy shares have recorded returns of +1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GDDY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.