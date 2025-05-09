Countdown to Globale Online (GLBE) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) will report quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 31.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $186.53 million, exhibiting an increase of 27.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 58.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Globale Online metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services' should come in at $101.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Category- Service fees' to reach $85.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Merchandise Value' at 1.23 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 929.51 million.



Over the past month, Globale Online shares have recorded returns of +9.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +13.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GLBE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

