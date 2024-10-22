Countdown to Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 10.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $212.57 million, exhibiting an increase of 7.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Glacier Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 67.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 63.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balances - Total earning assets' should arrive at $25.96 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.25 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-accrual loans' will reach $18.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $38.38 million.

Analysts expect 'Total non-performing assets' to come in at $22.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.28 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Interest Income' to reach $32.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30.24 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $180.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $167.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent)' at $183.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $170.58 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gain on sale of loans' will likely reach $4.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.05 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Glacier Bancorp here>>>



Over the past month, Glacier Bancorp shares have recorded returns of -0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GBCI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.