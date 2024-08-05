Countdown to Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Gilead Sciences (GILD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, indicating an increase of 20.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.64 billion, representing an increase of 0.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Gilead metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Sales- Tecartus- Total' reaching $106.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Trodelvy- Total' should arrive at $343.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Product Sales- Yescarta- Total' to reach $396.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Product Sales- Total HIV' at $4.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Sales- Genvoya- U.S' will reach $381.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Product Sales- Vemlidy- U.S' stands at $95.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Tecartus- U. S' should come in at $65.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Sofosbuvir / Velpatasvir- U.S' of $211.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Sales- Odefsey- U.S' will reach $242.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Product Sales- Yescarta- U.S' to come in at $199.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Sales- AmBisome- U.S.' will likely reach $15.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- U.S.' will reach $4.86 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.



Over the past month, shares of Gilead have returned +15.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, GILD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

