Countdown to General Motors (GM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Motors (GM) will report quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $44.69 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some General Motors metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net sales and revenue- GM Financial' reaching $3.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive' stands at $39.97 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-GMI' will likely reach $3.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -18.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-GMNA' to come in at $37.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-Corporate' should arrive at $72.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total net sales and revenue- GM Cruise' at $24.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMNA' of 835.46 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 810 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating segments- GM Financial' should come in at $669.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $708 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating segments- GMNA' to reach $3.64 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.53 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating segments- GMI' will reach $8.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $357 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for General Motors here>>>



Over the past month, General Motors shares have recorded returns of +0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.