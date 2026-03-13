Countdown to General Mills (GIS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Mills (GIS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 21%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.49 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 7.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific General Mills metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- North America Foodservice' will reach $528.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- International' to reach $690.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- North America Pet' will reach $657.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- North America Retail' stands at $2.56 billion. The estimate points to a change of -14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Profit- North America Retail' to come in at $502.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $648.10 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Profit- International' of $15.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- North America Pet' reaching $115.64 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $102.20 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- North America Foodservice' should arrive at $79.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $82.30 million.

General Mills shares have witnessed a change of -18.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GIS is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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