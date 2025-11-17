Countdown to Gap (GAP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Gap (GAP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, indicating a decline of 19.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.91 billion, representing an increase of 2.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Gap metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Gap Global- Total' to come in at $930.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total' will reach $478.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total' at $2.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

Analysts forecast 'Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total' to reach 410 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 433 .

The consensus estimate for 'Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America' stands at 1,241 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,255 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores' will reach 2,481 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,544 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable Store Sales - Gap - YoY change' should come in at 4.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.0%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Square Footage - Total' should arrive at 29 millions of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 30 millions of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of Store Locations - Athleta North America' will reach 255 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 270 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total' will likely reach 576 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 586 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Square Footage - Gap North America' of 5 millions of square feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5 millions of square feet.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Square Footage - Old Navy North America' reaching 20 millions of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20 millions of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Gap have returned +11.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Currently, GAP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Gap, Inc. (GAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.