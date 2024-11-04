Countdown to Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.24 billion, declining 1.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Fortune Brands Innovations metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Outdoors' reaching $367.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Security' will likely reach $206.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Water' stands at $668.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Water' of $165.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $166.30 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Outdoors' will reach $58.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $54.30 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income(loss) Before Charges/Gains (Non-GAAP)- Security' to reach $31.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $34.70 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Fortune Brands Innovations here>>>



Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations have demonstrated returns of -3.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FBIN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

