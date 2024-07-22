Countdown to Fortive (FTV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortive (FTV) will report quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.56 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Fortive metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Intelligent Operating Solutions' will reach $677.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Advanced Healthcare Solutions' will likely reach $319.76 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Precision Technologies' to reach $564.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Intelligent Operating Solutions' to come in at $225.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $215.40 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Advanced Healthcare Solutions' of $80.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $75.50 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Precision Technologies' stands at $144.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $138.30 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Fortive here>>>



Shares of Fortive have experienced a change of +2.7% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FTV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fortive Corporation (FTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.